With the 2023 Rutgers Football season right around the corner, we here at The Knight Report have decided to go around to each of the beat writers from the Scarlet Knights upcoming opponents this season to learn more about each team ahead of the first kickoff to the season. With that being said, let's continue with our Temple preview as TKR spoke with OwlScoop.com's Kyle Gauss to learn more about the Owls. -------------------------------------------------------------- ICYMI: Northwestern

Not a The Knight Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The ROUND TABLE FORUM!

What are Temple’s expectations going into the season? I think the expectations are to continue to progress in the rebuild. Even though Temple went just 3-9 last season, the Owls were a considerably better team in the second half of the year than they were in the first half. A team that was shut out in its season opener against Duke averaged 34.8 points per game over the final four games of the season. Quarterback EJ Warner, who garnered a handful of Freshman All-American selections and the conference's Rookie of the Year award, is back after throwing for more than 3,000 yards and giving Temple fans a sense of hope on offense. On defense, Temple returns Jalen McMurray, who also saw his name on some Freshman All-American teams, as well as the majority of a pass rush that finished No. 8 in the nation in sacks. Basically, Temple has a number of significant pieces returning to headline Stan Drayton's second season. But in the end, wins and losses are all that matter. I think the hope is that the Owls are competing for a bowl bid. Another three or four-win season would be a disappointment. What would you say Temple’s greatest strength and weakness is? On paper, I think Temple has one of if not the, strongest tight ends room in its conference this year. David Martin-Robinson is a sixth-year senior that averaged 67 receiving yards a game in November while Jordan Smith, who caught four passes for 79 yards and a touchdown against Rutgers last season, is also back after a breakout junior season. Martin-Robinson is more of a traditional tight end while Smith is a converted wideout that provides more of a big-play threat. Regardless of who is catching the ball, however, Temple will utilize its tight end a lot in the offense this year. Weakness-wise, I think Temple is still trying to figure out its offensive line. The Owls allowed very few sacks last year but that was more of a result of Warner's quick progression than it was the offensive line's prowess. The offensive line struggled all year with creating holes in the run game. Temple also lost two long-term starters, Adam Klein and Isaac Moore, to graduation so it could take a while for the OL to fully take shape. Drayton and his staff did bring in a handful of JUCO offensive linemen to help ease the transition but I'd still consider that room a weakness until proven otherwise.