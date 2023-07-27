With that being said, let's start things off with our Northwestern preview as TKR spoke with WildcatReport.com's Matt Shelton to learn more about the Wildcats.

With the 2023 Rutgers Football season right around the corner, we here at The Knight Report have decided to go around to each of the beat writers from the Scarlet Knights upcoming opponents this season to learn more about each team ahead of the first kickoff to the season.

What is the feeling around the program after the firing of Pat Fitzgerald and how do you think the team will respond?

I think the feeling around the program is one of shock. There are a lot of different camps among the fanbase over how much responsibility Fitzgerald did or didn’t have to know about what was going on in the locker room, and whether or not it was warranted that he was fired. But the quick transition from a two-week summer suspension to total firing was seismic, especially for the new players. I keep thinking about a quote that a player gave anonymously in our story about the team’s meeting where the administration told them they were firing Fitzgerald, and then Fitz spoke to the team.

“The same guy who sat in my living room and promised my parents and me that he wasn’t going anywhere was now addressing us as his players for the final time," he said. ”Even after 3-9 and 1-11, there was little doubt about Fitz’s job security. He completely embodied the program and that was a key pitch on the recruiting trail, he guaranteed he would be there for all four or five years of their careers."

All of that being said, I think the players and coaches are gearing up to face the season head-on. Defensive coordinator David Braun spoke to the team after Fitz’s firing, and players said they felt that his message connected. They recommended him to the administration as an interim, though we don’t know how much stock the administration put into that. People are definitely still reeling from the investigation’s fallout, but Braun is working to put Northwestern into gear for 2023.

What are Northwestern’s expectations going into the season?

About as low as you can get. Before Fitzgerald’s firing, I was thinking optimistically in the 5- to 6-win range. The Wildcats added transfer quarterback Ben Bryant and some new blood defensively with Braun coming in from North Dakota State as defensive coordinator. Now Fitz is gone, and Braun has to step up as interim for the first head coaching gig of his career. I expect them to be the underdogs in all 10 of their Power Five games. Braun might give the Wildcats an edge as an unknown quality on the headset after 17 years of Fitzgerald, but I think their winnable games will be few and far between. I think they’ll pick up blatant non-conference wins like UTEP and Howard and have a puncher’s chance against a few conference opponents, but that they’ll struggle for most of Power Five play.

What would you say Northwestern’s greatest strength and weakness is?

Northwestern’s greatest strength will be its secondary, especially at safety, where Coco Azema and Jeremiah Lewis are coming back as starters, with sophomore Devin Turner and junior Jaheem Joseph rotating in. They’ll also have redshirt senior Rod Heard II at cornerback, though with AJ Hampton’s transfer to Tulane, they’ll have to count on Theran Johnson and Garnett Hollis Jr. to step up across from him and when the team goes nickel.

Northwestern’s greatest weakness is in the trenches on defense. The Wildcats had just two scholarship defensive tackles this spring, and they’ve brought in two transfers to try and add some depth: Reggie Pearson from Bethune-Cookman and Matt Lawson from Fresno State. Junior DT Najee Story is one of the two scholarship returners and has continued to improve, but then Northwestern depends on the two transfers, sophomore Brendan Flakes, who appeared in just two games last season, and a pair of freshmen: Tyler Gant and Dylan Roberts. Story and Co. will have help at the defensive end from veterans Sean McLaughlin and Aidan Hubbard, as well as Richie Hagarty, a transfer from SIU. But they’ll have a lot to prove and will be put to the test by massive offensive lines in conference play.