2025 Rutgers Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker

The transfer portal officially opens Monday, June 2nd and closes on July 1st, but there is no deadline for players to commit to a new school once they have entered. Also graduate transfers can enter the Transfer Portal at any time, including outside the dates provided above.

Follow this tracker to stay up to date on the Scarlet Knights offseason activity, including incoming players, and departures.

- RHP Landon Mack (3yrs left): The Scarlet Knights star freshman pitcher had one heck of a season for the Scarlet Knights, posting a an 4.03 ERA in 15 starts this season along with a record of 6-5 for the year. On the mound, he gave up 81 hits and 17 walks in 80.1 innings pitched along with 70 strikeouts. Thanks to his strong freshman season, Mack earned All-Big Ten Freshman Team honors and an invite to the USA Baseball Collegiate Training Camp.

- RHP Justin Shadek (3yrs left): After redshirting in 2024 due to Tommy John surgery, Shadek bounced back pretty nicely in 2025. He had an 7.78 ERA in 15 starts this season on the mound giving up 68 hits and 37 walks in 59.0 innings pitched along with 52 strikeouts. Those numbers earned him All-Big Ten Freshman Team honors.

- LHP Hunter Hoxie (3yrs left): As a true freshman in 2025, Hoxie appeared in 15 games, all of which came out of the bullpen. He had an 3.55 ERA and a record of 1-0 this season on the mound, while giving up 10 hits and 10 walks in 12.2 innings pitched along with 16 strikeouts.

- LHP Cameron Johnson (3yrs left): The true freshman from Canada, appeared in six games this season as a relief pitcher and threw 7.0 total innings. He finished the year with a 18.00 ERA, giving up 13 hits, nine walks and also had nine strikeouts.

- LHP Preston Prince (1yrs left): After hitting the portal last offseason via Niagara, Prince is back in the Transfer Portal once again. In his lone season at Rutgers, Prince appeared in 14 games (5 starts) and posted a 5.57 ERA and a record of 0-2 this season on the mound, while giving up 11 hits and 30 walks in 21.0 innings pitched along with 22 strikeouts.

- Catcher Caden Christman (4yrs left): The North Carolina native spent one season with the program where he didn't see any game action and ended up redshirting.

- Catcher Mark Gialluisi (3yrs left): The Westfield, New Jersey native made the journey home last offseason after one season at the University of Virginia where he redshirted due to injury. In his lone year on the banks, Gialluisi appeared in just two games and went 1-for-3 over those games..

- INF Nick Tomasetto (2yrs left): Another New Jersey native, Tomasetto joined the Scarlet Knights ahead of the 2024 season following a stellar career at West Deptford High School. He would go on to redshirt in year one and appeared in 32 games this past season, where he slashes .218/.269/.322 with 19 hits, three doubles, two home runs and 18 RBIs.

- SS/3B Jan Avila (2yrs left): The Puerto Rico native spent two seasons in the JUCO ranks to begin his career before joining Rutgers prior to the 2025 season. He appeared in just three games for the Scarlet Knights, posting just three at-bats, where he record no hits.