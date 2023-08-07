With the 2023 Rutgers Football season right around the corner, we here at The Knight Report have decided to go around to each of the beat writers from the Scarlet Knights upcoming opponents this season to learn more about each team ahead of the first kickoff to the season. With that being said, let's continue with our Indiana preview as TKR spoke with The Hoosier’s Alec Busse to learn more about the Hoosiers. -------------------------------------------------------------- ICYMI: Northwestern | Temple | Virginia Tech | Michigan | Wisconsin | Michigan State

Not a The Knight Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The ROUND TABLE FORUM!

What are Indiana’s expectations going into the season? Entering the season, I think Indiana hopes to find themselves in bowl game contention late in the season. Last year, Indiana finished 4-8 and had a pair of — what I would call — lucky wins in the Big Ten against Illinois and Michigan State, considering the way each game ended and certain turns in the contests. The 2020 season when the Hoosiers nearly qualified for the Big Ten title game feels like a long time ago after struggles on the offensive line and in the secondary each of the last two seasons. Injuries have also plagued Tom Allen’s last two teams. But after adding about 20 transfers this offseason, the talent floor should be raised and immediate contributors should be at the top of the depth chart at several positions. What would you say Indiana’s greatest strength and weakness is? The Hoosiers have some good depth at tailback with Jaylin Lucas returning and Wake Forest transfer Christian Turner joining the room. Josh Henderson is another transfer from North Carolina. The three rushers give Indiana different looks of speed, power, and agility. Lucas has the potential to be a gadget option in the slot — kind of like Tarik Cohen was for the Chicago Bears a few years ago — and will be impactful in the kicking game after being named an All-American last season as a freshman. Indiana’s biggest weaknesses entering this season are the offensive line and the defensive backs. Indiana ranked among the worst in the Big Ten last season in rushing yards and sacks allowed, but injuries across the line hurt them. The hiring of long-time Wisconsin offensive line coach Bob Bostad could improve the group in 2023. The defensive backs struggled last season a ton. Indiana’s secondary allowed nearly 30 more passing yards per game than any other Big Ten defense and the defense ranked last in pass efficiency too.