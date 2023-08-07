Behind Enemy Lines: Indiana Football Edition
With the 2023 Rutgers Football season right around the corner, we here at The Knight Report have decided to go around to each of the beat writers from the Scarlet Knights upcoming opponents this season to learn more about each team ahead of the first kickoff to the season.
With that being said, let's continue with our Indiana preview as TKR spoke with The Hoosier’s Alec Busse to learn more about the Hoosiers.
--------------------------------------------------------------
What are Indiana’s expectations going into the season?
Entering the season, I think Indiana hopes to find themselves in bowl game contention late in the season. Last year, Indiana finished 4-8 and had a pair of — what I would call — lucky wins in the Big Ten against Illinois and Michigan State, considering the way each game ended and certain turns in the contests. The 2020 season when the Hoosiers nearly qualified for the Big Ten title game feels like a long time ago after struggles on the offensive line and in the secondary each of the last two seasons. Injuries have also plagued Tom Allen’s last two teams. But after adding about 20 transfers this offseason, the talent floor should be raised and immediate contributors should be at the top of the depth chart at several positions.
What would you say Indiana’s greatest strength and weakness is?
The Hoosiers have some good depth at tailback with Jaylin Lucas returning and Wake Forest transfer Christian Turner joining the room. Josh Henderson is another transfer from North Carolina. The three rushers give Indiana different looks of speed, power, and agility. Lucas has the potential to be a gadget option in the slot — kind of like Tarik Cohen was for the Chicago Bears a few years ago — and will be impactful in the kicking game after being named an All-American last season as a freshman.
Indiana’s biggest weaknesses entering this season are the offensive line and the defensive backs. Indiana ranked among the worst in the Big Ten last season in rushing yards and sacks allowed, but injuries across the line hurt them. The hiring of long-time Wisconsin offensive line coach Bob Bostad could improve the group in 2023. The defensive backs struggled last season a ton. Indiana’s secondary allowed nearly 30 more passing yards per game than any other Big Ten defense and the defense ranked last in pass efficiency too.
What is the biggest difference between last year’s Indiana team and this one?
Indiana hopes it’s the offensive line and defensive backs. Both groups need to improve drastically for Indiana to take a step toward a bowl game this upcoming season. Quarterback play will also need to steady, but that could be a product of stronger offensive line play. Indiana returns a few key players — like Kahlil Benson, Max Longman, and Mike Katic — across the front.
Who do you think is poised for a breakthrough season?
Indiana is really high on their wide receiver room entering the season, and I think there is a good reason for that. Cam Camper is a name to watch after an injury-shortened season limited him to seven games and 569 yards last season. Clemson transfer EJ Williams has good size and could be a good red zone target for either of Indiana’s quarterbacks, Tayven Jackson or Brendan Sorsby.
What would mark a successful season for Indiana?
Getting to a bowl game would, of course, be a success for Indiana given the last two seasons. I think beating Louisville in the nonconference slate will be a good measuring stick for how likely that is. Indiana will also need to take advantage of opportunities against the lesser talented teams in the Big Ten if they want to get to a bowl game. But since the 1994 season, Indiana has only played in five bowl games, so that shows how difficult it has been for the Hoosiers to win six games.
What is your season-long prediction for Indiana?
I think Indiana wins 2-3 of their non-conference games and then wins a couple of games in the Big Ten. I think Michigan State, Rutgers, Maryland, and Illinois are all possibilities. And the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game with Purdue should also be competitive with Ryan Walters in his first season leading Purdue. There’s a path to a bowl game for Indiana in 2023, but the Hoosiers need to capitalize on opportunities against equal and lesser opponents for it to become a reality.
--------------------------------------------------------------
