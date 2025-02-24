Dylan Harper earns Naismith National Player of the Week honors

In his two games, Harper averaged 29.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and six assists per game, to go along with a career-high six steals in Sunday's win over the Trojans.

Harper was named Naismith National Player of the Week following a two-game stretch that resulted in wins for Rutgers over Washington in overtime and against USC.

The awards for Dylan Harper have continued to come in.

The Five-Star freshman earns his first Naismith Player of the Week honor but was named March Madness Player of the Week in December, and has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times.

Against the Huskies, Harper scored 34 points - scoring 30+ points for the third time this season - on 9-for-18 shooting from the floor and 12-for-14 from the free throw line.

In his first season as a Scarlet Knight, Harper has paced the team in scoring (19.4 points per game), assists (4.2 per game), and steals (1.4 per game), and is currently the third-leading scorer in the Big Ten.

On December 30th, he recorded Rutgers' first triple-double in a game since Roy Hinson did so in 1983, in a dominant win over Columbia with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Harper has become a favorite to become a Top-5 draft pick in June's NBA Draft among other stars such as fellow Scarlet Knight teammate Ace Bailey and Duke star Cooper Flagg.

His 485 points scored - with three regular-season games remaining - ranks third in program history by a freshman, trailing only Phil Sellers (506 points) and Mike Rosario (517 points).