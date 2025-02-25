TKR POD: Rutgers defeats USC 95-85, Hoops GM Talk + Football Recruit Scoop

Richie and Alec break down Rutgers Basketball's 95-85 win over USC on Sunday night (1:30) before discussing Steve Politi's interview with interim Athletic Director Ryan Pisarri, specifically highlighting the basketball General Manager role (17:00). They close by giving you the latest on Rutgers Football recruiting!
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board