Published Feb 25, 2025
TKR POD: Rutgers defeats USC 95-85, Hoops GM Talk + Football Recruit Scoop
Richie O'Leary & Mike Broadbent
The Knight Report Podcast

Richie and Alec break down Rutgers Basketball's 95-85 win over USC on Sunday night (1:30) before discussing Steve Politi's interview with interim Athletic Director Ryan Pisarri, specifically highlighting the basketball General Manager role (17:00). They close by giving you the latest on Rutgers Football recruiting!

--------------------------------------------------------------

