TheKnightReport - TKR Subscription Specials for the months of July and August!!

The start of the 2020 Rutgers Football season is just around the corner and there's no better time to get your premium membership to TheKnightReport.Net. We've got two special offers for new members!

CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!

Promotion #1 -Subscribe today and get FREE premium until October 1st (10/1) Get the all the news and tons of features on the Scarlet Knights athletics program and the latest scoop on Rutgers football, basketball and wrestling recruiting for FREE until 10/01/20. That includes FULL ACCESS to all of TheKnightReport.Net’s premium features. New Users: Go to to our SIGN-UP PAGE and enter the special coupon code: Rutgers2020 Registered Users: Use this sign-up page and enter the coupon code: Rutgers2020 (SELECT MONTHLY OPTION)

Promotion #2 - Subscribe and get 30 days FREE Get TheKnightReport’s wall-to-wall coverage of the Knights completely free for 30 days! That includes football recruiting updates and features from the most connected insiders for Rutgers Football recruiting, Alex Gleitman and Ryan Patti, along with football and men's basketball team news and notes from beat writer Chris Nalwasky. Let's not forget Rutgers' only sole wrestling analyst and former Scarlet Knights wrestler himself, Lex Knapp, providing updates on arguably the school's top program! New Users: Go to to our SIGN-UP PAGE and enter the special coupon code: TKR30 Registered Users: Use this sign-up page and enter the coupon code: TKR30 (SELECT MONTHLY OPTION)

CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!