{{ timeAgo('2020-02-03 05:06:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Inside The Banks: Final Stretch to Signing Day

Alex Gleitman • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@alexgleitman

National Signing Day is on Wednesday and while Rutgers signed the majority of their class back in December, there’s still a few transfers and high school prospects they may look to in trying to fill out the roster this coming fall.

The three high school players they’re looking at, DL Paris Shand, OL Owen Snively, and ATH Jamier Wright-Collins, we’re all “On The Banks” this weekend for their official visits.

How did this trips go and who will Rutgers land? Find out the latest buzz in this edition of “Inside The Banks”

