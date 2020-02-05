News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-05 09:16:26 -0600') }} football Edit

TKR EVAL: Rutgers get an underrated tight end in Tahjay Moore

Anthony Siciliano
Rutgers.Rivals.com

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football program landed a verbal commitment from 2020 athlete Tahjay Moore. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound New Brunswick High School product might be...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}