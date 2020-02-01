News More News
Rutgers Wrestling suffers tough 21-16 loss to No. 25 Michigan

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights kicked off Super Saturday with a wrestling match against the Michigan Wolverines. On Saturday afternoon the No. 25 ranked Wolverines upset the No. 23 ranked Scarlet Knights by a final score of 21-16.

Below is a quick score recap on how each match ended.

Table Name
WEIGHT Rutgers INDIANA RESULT

125lbs

No. 16 Nicolas Aguilar

Jack Medley

2-1 decision (UM, 3-0)

133lbs

No. 10 Sammy Alvarez

Cayden Rooks

4-3 decision

(Tied 3-3)

141lbs

Zach Firestone

Cole Mattin

12-3 MD

(UM, 7-3)

149lbs

Gerard Angelo

No. 11 Kanen Storr

17-1 techfall

(UM, 12-3)

157lbs

Michael Van Brill

No. 8 Will Lewan

5-3 decision (UM, 15-3)

165lbs

Brett Donner

Tyler Meisinger

8-3 decision

(UM, 15-6)

174lbs

Willie Scott

Max Maylor

13-2 MD

(UM, 15-10)

184lbs

No. 23 Billy Janzer

No. 15 Jelani Embree

3-1 OT decision

(UM, 15-13)

197lbs

No. 19 Jordan Pagano

Jackson Striggow

6-5 decision

(RU, 16-15)

285+lbs

Alex Esposito

No. 2 Mason Parris

1:16 pin

(UM, 21-16)

FINAL

SCORE

RUTGERS - 16

MICHIGAN - 21


WINNER OF EACH MATCH IN BOLD
{{ article.author_name }}