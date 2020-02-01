Rutgers Wrestling suffers tough 21-16 loss to No. 25 Michigan
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights kicked off Super Saturday with a wrestling match against the Michigan Wolverines. On Saturday afternoon the No. 25 ranked Wolverines upset the No. 23 ranked Scarlet Knights by a final score of 21-16.
Below is a quick score recap on how each match ended.
|WEIGHT
|Rutgers
|INDIANA
|RESULT
|
125lbs
|
No. 16 Nicolas Aguilar
|
Jack Medley
|
2-1 decision (UM, 3-0)
|
133lbs
|
No. 10 Sammy Alvarez
|
Cayden Rooks
|
4-3 decision
(Tied 3-3)
|
141lbs
|
Zach Firestone
|
Cole Mattin
|
12-3 MD
(UM, 7-3)
|
149lbs
|
Gerard Angelo
|
No. 11 Kanen Storr
|
17-1 techfall
(UM, 12-3)
|
157lbs
|
Michael Van Brill
|
No. 8 Will Lewan
|
5-3 decision (UM, 15-3)
|
165lbs
|
Brett Donner
|
Tyler Meisinger
|
8-3 decision
(UM, 15-6)
|
174lbs
|
Willie Scott
|
Max Maylor
|
13-2 MD
(UM, 15-10)
|
184lbs
|
No. 23 Billy Janzer
|
No. 15 Jelani Embree
|
3-1 OT decision
(UM, 15-13)
|
197lbs
|
No. 19 Jordan Pagano
|
Jackson Striggow
|
6-5 decision
(RU, 16-15)
|
285+lbs
|
Alex Esposito
|
No. 2 Mason Parris
|
1:16 pin
(UM, 21-16)
|
FINAL
SCORE
|
RUTGERS - 16
|
MICHIGAN - 21
|