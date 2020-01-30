SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Rutgers Football defensive back Kobe Marfo has entered the transfer portal with the intent to play his final year elsewhere, according to a post via his Twitter account.

Out of high school, Marfo was rated as an unranked junior college cornerback recruit as part of the 2016 recruiting class. He chose the Scarlet Knights over one other offers from Rhode Island.

After redshirting his freshman season in 2016, he had a tough go of it, only appearing in one game over the next three years.

The Alexandria, Virginia native is now the third defensive back to transfer within the past year (Zihir Lacewell) and second from the program this offseason (Malik Dixon).