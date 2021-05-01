TheKnightReport - TKR Subscription Specials for the month of May!!

The start of the 2020 Rutgers Football season is just around the corner and there's no better time to get your premium membership to TheKnightReport.Net . We've got two special offers for new members!

Subscribe and get 30 days FREE!!!

Get the all the news and tons of features on the Scarlet Knights athletics program and the latest scoop on Rutgers football, basketball and wrestling recruiting for 30 DAYS FREE. That includes FULL ACCESS to all of TheKnightReport.Net’s premium features.

New Users: Go to to our SIGN-UP PAGE and enter the special coupon code: TKR30

Registered Users: Use this sign-up page and enter the coupon code: TKR30 (SELECT MONTHLY OPTION)

IMPORTANT TERMS

* Be sure to have an updated email address in your user profile. We will email you the store code.

- Valid for new members only. Offer #1 is for new monthly and offer #2 is for new annual. These offers cannot be combined with each other or with any other promotion on Rivals.com

- Please allow up to seven days for delivery of the store digital gift code.

- Offer is valid while supplies last.