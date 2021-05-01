 TheKnightReport - TKR Subscription Specials for the month of May!!
TKR Subscription Specials for the month of May!!

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

The start of the 2020 Rutgers Football season is just around the corner and there's no better time to get your premium membership to TheKnightReport.Net. We've got two special offers for new members!

CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!

Subscribe and get 30 days FREE!!!

Get the all the news and tons of features on the Scarlet Knights athletics program and the latest scoop on Rutgers football, basketball and wrestling recruiting for 30 DAYS FREE. That includes FULL ACCESS to all of TheKnightReport.Net’s premium features.

New Users: Go to to our SIGN-UP PAGE and enter the special coupon code: TKR30

Registered Users: Use this sign-up page and enter the coupon code: TKR30 (SELECT MONTHLY OPTION)

IMPORTANT TERMS

* Be sure to have an updated email address in your user profile. We will email you the store code.

- Valid for new members only. Offer #1 is for new monthly and offer #2 is for new annual. These offers cannot be combined with each other or with any other promotion on Rivals.com

- Please allow up to seven days for delivery of the store digital gift code.

- Offer is valid while supplies last.

Promotion #2 - Rutgers students get their first year subscription free!

First, go here and sign up. After that, email us at TKRonRivals@gmail.com.

In that email, include the following information...

1. Your name.

2. Your working Rutgers email address and graduation year.

3. The username you signed up with.

That's it! Simple enough, right? We also ask that you please retweet this tweet as well, so other Rutgers students can jump in on the deal as well.

Once you follow those few simple steps, we'll activate your account and set you up with free access!

https://rutgers.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=NSD3for1
WHAT YOU GET WITH YOUR MEMBERSHIP

If you aren't a TKR member, here's an idea of what you're missing:

The most complete coverage of Rutgers Football and Basketball recruiting, including every commitment.

Regular analysis / film breakdown of what each commitment means for the Knights from various former college football athletes themselves.

Complete coverage of the Rutgers football, basketball and wrestling teams.

Conversation with die-hard Scarlet Knights fans on the most popular Rutgers message board on the web, The Round Table.

Much, much more from our team of reporters, analysts, photographers and columnists who follow Rutgers Athletics 365 days a year.

