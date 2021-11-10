Rutgers Basketball signs two during early signing period
Today marked the first day that high school athletes from around the country could sign their National Letters of Intent and officially become part of their future college programs.
The Rutgers Basketball program signed both of their class of 2022 recruits (Derek Simpson, Antwone Woolfolk) today and TKR has everything you need to know about them from the day they committed to film breakdown and much more.
SIMPSON TALKS RUTGERS OFFER, RECENT VISIT
SOUTH JERSEY G DEREK SIMPSON COMMITS TO RUTGERS HOOPS
PAST RELATIONSHIP CONNECTS WOOLFOLK TO RUTGERS
WOOLKFOLK COMMITS TO RUTGERS, CHOOSES HOOPS OVER FOOTBALL
COACHSPEAK: INDY HEAT AAU COACH BREAKS DOWN WOOLFOLK'S GAME
