Rutgers Basketball has added another commit in its 2022 class in Brush (OH) forward Antwone Woolfolk.

The 6-foot-8, 250-pounder picked up an offer from the Scarlet Knights back in July and then took a recent trip to campus for an official visit the weekend of September 17th and now he’s the third commitment in the cycle for Steve Pikiell and crew.

TKR spoke with his AAU head coach Ryan Owens of Indy Heat sat down with The Knight Report to learn more about Woolfolk both on and off the court, what he needs to work on and who he compares his game to the most.

