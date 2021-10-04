COACHSPEAK: Ryan Owens sees a powerful, versatile big man in Woolfolk
Rutgers Basketball has added another commit in its 2022 class in Brush (OH) forward Antwone Woolfolk.
The 6-foot-8, 250-pounder picked up an offer from the Scarlet Knights back in July and then took a recent trip to campus for an official visit the weekend of September 17th and now he’s the third commitment in the cycle for Steve Pikiell and crew.
TKR spoke with his AAU head coach Ryan Owens of Indy Heat sat down with The Knight Report to learn more about Woolfolk both on and off the court, what he needs to work on and who he compares his game to the most.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news