COMMIT: 2022 big man Antwone Woolfolk chooses Rutgers Basketball

Rutgers Basketball has landed their third verbal commitment in the class of 2022 as Brush High School (OH) big man Antwone Woolfolk has announced his decision via social media today.

The 6-foot-8, 250-pound forward recruit chose the Scarlet Knights over hoops offers from Cal State - Bakersfield and Cleveland State. However Rutgers wasn't battling those two schools as much as they had to hold off football programs too, as Woolfolk had offers from Akron, Boston College, Cincinnati and Marshall too.

However the thing that sold Woolfolk on the Scarlet Knights was his recent official visit to campus and TKR caught up with his high school basketball coach Chet Mason to see how the visit went.

“He loved it,” Mason said. “His mother loved it and I mean he really loved it, he couldn’t say a single negative thing about the trip. He told me he wishes he could take another official visit there. They treated him well, bonded with the players immediately and the facilities are on a higher level. Between the coaches and himself, they have a really good relationship. It’s going to be hard for him to decide because Cincinnati football is top notch too, they want him to take an official visit too, but no idea when yet. But I do know that he is very, very high on Rutgers right now.”