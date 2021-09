Rutgers Basketball has recently been aggressive on the recruiting trail both hosting and going out to visit various prospects around the country. One program in particular, Brush High School out in Ohio has started to build a good connection with the Scarlet Knights, recently sending a prospect to campus for an official visit and hosting an assistant coach for some of the team’s open runs.

To learn more about this growing bond, TKR reached out to former pro hooper and current Brush High School head coach Chester “Chet” Mason to discuss some of his top guys and his relationship with Rutgers.

