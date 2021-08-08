COMMIT: 2022 South Jersey guard Derek Simpson choose Rutgers Hoops

Rutgers Basketball has landed their second verbal commitment in the class of 2022 as Lenape High School (NJ) guard Derek Simpson has announced his decision via social media today.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound point guard took an official visit to campus this past week from Tuesday to Thursday, however that was not his first trip to Piscataway, as he also took an unofficial visit back in late June and spoke with TKR immediately after that trip.

"One of the things that stood out the most was definitely how much they care for their players. There is so much in place there for players to stay healthy and be able to be successful in school. Staying healthy is so important in college, but especially playing in he Big Ten. Over the past couple of years Rutgers has developed a lot of players and I can see why when watching them workout."

Simpson is currently unranked as a prospect in the class of 2022, but that should change shortly. However in the end Simpson chose the Scarlet Knights over 11 other scholarship offers from programs such as Arizona State, Albany, Delaware, Fairfield, Old Dominion, and St. Bonaventure.

