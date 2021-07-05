Converted hoops star Myles Goddard breaks down Rutgers Football commitment

Just when you thought Rutgers Football was done adding recruits to the class of 2021, the staff added another preferred walk-on this weekend in wide receiver / tight end Myles Goddard out of Amityville High School in Long Island, New York. The 6-foot-6 prospect spoke in-depth about how the 1,000+ point scorer for the Amityville Warriors basketball team ended up committing to Rutgers University for football. “Honestly this was my senior year in high school and I played basketball my whole life,” Goddard told TKR. “I’ve always been a hooper first, but COVID changed a lot for me.” FREE RUTGERS RIVALS PREMIUM UNTIL AUGUST 1ST — CLICK HERE

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db25ncmF0cyB0byBvdXIgZ3V5IE15bGVzIEdvZGRhcmQgd2hvIGhh cyBvZmZpY2lhbGx5IGNvbW1pdHRlZCB0byBjb250aW51aW5nIGhpcyBhY2Fk ZW1pYyBhbmQgZm9vdGJhbGwgY2FyZWVyIGF0IFJ1dGdlcnMgVW5pdmVyc2l0 eSEhISEgVG8gc2F5IHdlIGFyZSBwcm91ZCBvZiB5b3UgaXMgYW4gdW5kZXJz dGF0ZW1lbnQgYW5kIGNhbuKAmXQgd2FpdCB0byBzZWUgeW91IGRvIHlvdXIg dGhpbmcgYXQgdGhlIG5leHQgbGV2ZWwuIFRoZSBza3kgaXMgdGhlIGxpbWl0 ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUHJpZGVU aWRlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUHJpZGVU aWRlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYlAxa2NYSTZmVSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JQMWtjWEk2ZlU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQW1pdHl2 aWxsZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEFtaXR5dmlsbGVUaWRlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FtaXR5dmlsbGVUaWRlL3N0YXR1cy8xNDA2MDMx ODg1NzA5NTAwNDE2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTgsIDIw MjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Goddard isn’t your average high school football recruit, as he hasn’t played organized football since he was in seventh grade, over four years ago, well that was until the state of New York moved their football season to the spring of 2021. “The last time I played football was in seventh grade,” said Goddard. “So anyway I missed the basketball season because of a broken finger I suffered and I had to wear a cast for a while. So I really didn't want to play and risk another injury. However this year since football came after the basketball season, I just thought why not give it a try one last time.” Little did Goddard know how good he truly was on the gridiron, good enough to catch the attention of one of Rutgers Football’s assistant coaches in Scott Vallone who is also a fellow Long Island native. “So I was playing for fun and I had a blast,” Goddard said. “I was doing pretty well too and then my head coach (Bill) Kretz started to reach out to schools for me because he saw the potential that I had. Then I found out Rutgers was interested in me as a tight end and I was amazed. As we got deeper into the process, I was leaning more and more towards playing football in college and when I told coach (Scott) Vallone that he pushed for me to get a spot. In the end it was my coaches who played a very big part in me committing to Rutgers.”