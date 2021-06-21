Transfer kicker Eric Bernstein details move from Towson to Rutgers Football

Rutgers Football landed a surprising transfer on Sunday afternoon when New York native and former Towson Tiger kicker / punter Eric Bernstein took to Twitter to announce that he has committed to the Scarlet Knights.

“I entered the portal from Towson without much interest from FBS and FCS schools,” Bernstein told TKR. “I called and reached out to many many schools and some coaches on the phone even told me they didn’t look at the film because their rosters are filled due to covid years of eligibility. So then I went kicking with coach (Brendan_ Cahill up in Connecticut and afterwards coaches (Adam) Scheier and (Keith) Bruno reached out to me and that’s how I started to contact Rutgers. They asked for more film, so I sent in more practice film. I also sent some film that I took with coach Luke Gaddis from One on One Kicking in Long Island. Luckily the staff liked what they saw and they saw an upside in me and brought me in. Now I am just staying the course and doing everything I have been doing to prep and stay ready to compete this upcoming season.”

Bernstein went on to talk about what coach Scheier’s message was to him throughout the process.

“Rutgers is very big on family and culture,” said Bernstein. “Coach Scheier told me that the environment is going to be extremely competitive day in and day out. Everything is earned and nothing is given. The amount of success you want to achieve is solely based on what you put into the program on and off the field. Everything from physical technique, to visualizing reps and how to sleep properly is going to help put your best foot forward each day. Planning your success and winning each day is the goal.”

After taking a quick glance at the Towson Football roster from 2020, Bernstein is listed as both the backup kicker and backup punter, however he will only be focusing on one of those for the Scarlet Knights.

“I am a kicker,” he said. “At Towson I was the backup punter because I had to fill a need at that role. However at Rutgers they haven’t talked to me at all about punting, which I think is beneficial for both the team and myself because I don’t see myself as a punter. I think I have potential to be special as a kicker, I just need to put in the work and let everything level itself out.”

As of right now, the expectation is that Valentino Ambrosio will once again handle the kicking duties for the Scarlet Knights in 2021, but there is an open spot right now for kickoffs, a spot where we could see Bernstein at this Fall.

"They said they are really looking for someone to be a kickoff guy immediately," said Bernstein. "Realistically I am competing to be a day one starter as a kickoff specialist. With that being said, if I compete as the field goal kicker and out perform other guys, then I will start at both kickoffs and field goals. I have four seasons of eligibility, so I potentially could start for the next four years. The starting spot will be very fluid all the time and the coaching staff will always put who they think gives them the best chance to win on the field. I could be benched and halfway be the starter, I could be the starter then get benched. Everything depends on who is performing at the highest level consistently and who the coaches trust the most to win football games."

