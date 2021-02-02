After landing seven preferred walk-on commitments this past January, Rutgers Football continued that trend into February as they landed a verbal commitment from Florida defensive back Todd Bowles Jr.

The 6-foot, 190-pound safety prospect used to play for Ridge High School in Basking Ridge, New Jersey a few years back before his family made the move down to Florida to follow his father Todd Bowles Sr., who is the defensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For the past year and a half plus, Bowles Jr. has been playing for Jesuit High School in Tampa, Florida.

He will now head back to the Northeast to play his college football for the Scarlet Knights over the next 4-5 seasons.

“I chose Rutgers because I have a lot of family over there,” Bowles Jr. told TKR. “You get a good mix of academics and athletics there. Plus I already liked the school a lot, but after talking to the coaches and checking out the campus I ended up liking it even more. It just seems like a place I will fit in at."

"I spoke a lot with coach (Joe) Susan during the process. His message to me was that they are going to treat me like family and told me about the family atmosphere. He also told me to be ready to work."

