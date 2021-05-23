In-state 2021 DB Adrian Taffe explains Rutgers PWO commitment
Rutgers has a new class of 2021 preferred walk-on commitment in Bergen Catholic (NJ) defensive back Adrian Taffe.Taffe stands at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds and he comes with speed as one of the top track...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news