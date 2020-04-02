The start of the 2020 Rutgers Football season is just around the corner and there's no better time to get your premium membership to TheKnightReport.Net . We've got two special offers for new members!

Subscribe today and get FREE premium until football training camp starts (08/10)!!!

Get the all the news and tons of features on the Scarlet Knights athletics program and the latest scoop on Rutgers football, basketball and wrestling recruiting for FREE until 8/10/20. That includes FULL ACCESS to all of TheKnightReport.Net’s premium features.

New Users: Go to to our SIGN-UP PAGE and enter the special coupon code: TKR30

Registered Users: Use this sign-up page and enter the coupon code: TKR30 (SELECT MONTHLY OPTION)

IMPORTANT TERMS

* Be sure to have an updated email address in your user profile. We will email you the store code.

- Valid for new members only. Offer #1 is for new monthly and offer #2 is for new annual. These offers cannot be combined with each other or with any other promotion on Rivals.com

- Please allow up to seven days for delivery of the store digital gift code.

- Offer is valid while supplies last.