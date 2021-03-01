Rutgers Basketball is in full swing and Rutgers Football early signing day is this week and the February signing period is just around the corner and there's no better time to get your premium membership to TheKnightReport.Net. We've got a new special offer for new members!

Click here to access promo

Promotion #1 -Subscribe today and get FREE premium access until May 1st! Get the all the news and tons of features on the Scarlet Knights athletics program and the latest scoop on Rutgers football, basketball and wrestling recruiting at a discount. That includes FULL ACCESS to all of TheKnightReport.Net’s premium features. New Users: Go to to our SIGN-UP PAGE and enter the special coupon code: Rutgers21 Registered Users: Use this sign-up page and enter the coupon code: Rutgers21

Promotion #2 - Rutgers students get a B1G discount on their first year subscription! Current Rutgers students can now get a discounted membership to The Knight Report! FOR THOSE INTERESTED: RURichie@gmail.com via your student .edu email and you'll get a promo code discount to the site.

CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!