Published May 19, 2025
TKR POD: Dr. William F. Tate IV Hired As Rutgers President + New Transfers
Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the hire of LSU president William F. Tate IV as Rutgers' 22nd president (1:30).

They then break down the transfer additions to Rutgers' football of OL Justin Cesaire (New Haven) (15:00) and LS Caleb Johnston (Washington) (24:00). They also give an update of potentially another Four-Star commitment for the class of 2026 for Rutgers football (32:00).

