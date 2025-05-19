TKR POD: Dr. William F. Tate IV Hired As Rutgers President + New Transfers

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the hire of LSU president William F. Tate IV as Rutgers' 22nd president (1:30).

They then break down the transfer additions to Rutgers' football of OL Justin Cesaire (New Haven) (15:00) and LS Caleb Johnston (Washington) (24:00). They also give an update of potentially another Four-Star commitment for the class of 2026 for Rutgers football (32:00).