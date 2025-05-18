Projecting Rutgers Football's Post Spring Depth Chart - Defense Edition

Just like our Transfer Portal Tracker and Scholarship / Player Eligibility Chart, The Knight Report is here to keep you updated on Rutgers Football throughout the offseason.

Of course this chart can change a lot as the 2025 roster isn't quite set just yet, with the chance that players could be both leave and be added to the roster before kickoff.

With that being said, here's our take on what the defensive depth chart looks like for the Scarlet Knights currently.