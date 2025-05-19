William F. Tate IV Named New President Of Rutgers University

Tate IV is a alumnus of Northern Illinois (BS), University of Texas - Dallas (MA), University of Maryland (PHD) and has been the President at Louisiana State University for the last four years. He will officially take over as President of Rutgers University on July 1st, 2025.

Tate IV will soon take over for soon to be former president Jonathan Holloway, who announced back in September that he will be stepping down when his contract ends on July 1st.

Tate IV taking over is good news for Rutgers Athletics, as he was seen as pretty influential with the Tigers athletic department. Since becoming President of LSU back in May of 2021, the Tigers have went on to win multiple National Championships in baseball (2023), Women’s Basketball (2023) and Gymnastics (2024). Not to mention, the football program just recently produced the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner in Jayden Daniels and they also produced five Top 10 NFL Draft picks during his tenure.

On top of that, LSU Athletics has been at the forefront of college athletics when it comes to Name, Image, and Likeness, as the school has had some of the top earning athletes across multiple sports. According to On3's NIL Evaluation tool, the Tigers had the top gymnast in the country with Livvy Dunne (No. 4 among all athletes), the top women's basketball player in Flau'jae Johnson (No. 50 overall) and one of the top football players in quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (No. 6 overall).

In this new era of college athletics with NIL and fundraising, it’s really important for an athletic department to have a university president who gets it and on paper, it looks like Tate IV gets it. That should have everyone associated with Rutgers Athletics excited.