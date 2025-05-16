Rutgers Football lands New Haven Transfer OL Justin Cesaire

Rutgers Football has added a fourth offensive lineman via the Transfer Portal, as University of New Haven offensive tackle Justin Cesaire has announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights today.
The 6-foot-4, 310-pounds Offensive Tackle hails from Orange, New Jersey and played at Orange High School before enrolling at the University of New Haven as a Class of 2021 recruit.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
Out of high school, Cesaire was ranked a 5.2, two-star recruit and earned offers from Long Island, Massachusetts and Monmouth, before deciding to enroll at the University of New Haven
The New Jersey native would go on to be a multi-year starter at New Haven, mostly at left tackle and helped lead the program to back to back Northeast-10 Conference Championships. Along with that, Cesaire earned various honors such as 2023 Northeast-10 Conference Second Team, 2024 Northeast-10 Conference First Team, 2024 Northeast-10 Offensive Lineman of the Year and 2024 Don Hansen Division II All-America Honorable Mention.
Cesaire joins the Scarlet Knights with one year of eligibility remaining.
Learn more about what Cesaire brings to the Scarlet Knights and where he could potentially earn a starting spot along this year's Offensive Line right here.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board