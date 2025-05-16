Advertisement
Published May 16, 2025
Rutgers Football lands New Haven Transfer OL Justin Cesaire
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football has added a fourth offensive lineman via the Transfer Portal, as University of New Haven offensive tackle Justin Cesaire has announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights today.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pounds Offensive Tackle hails from Orange, New Jersey and played at Orange High School before enrolling at the University of New Haven as a Class of 2021 recruit.

Out of high school, Cesaire was ranked a 5.2, two-star recruit and earned offers from Long Island, Massachusetts and Monmouth, before deciding to enroll at the University of New Haven

The New Jersey native would go on to be a multi-year starter at New Haven, mostly at left tackle and helped lead the program to back to back Northeast-10 Conference Championships. Along with that, Cesaire earned various honors such as 2023 Northeast-10 Conference Second Team, 2024 Northeast-10 Conference First Team, 2024 Northeast-10 Offensive Lineman of the Year and 2024 Don Hansen Division II All-America Honorable Mention.

Cesaire joins the Scarlet Knights with one year of eligibility remaining.

Learn more about what Cesaire brings to the Scarlet Knights and where he could potentially earn a starting spot along this year's Offensive Line right here.

PLAYERS RUTGERS LANDED VIA THE PORTAL
POSITIONNAMEYEARS LEFTFORMER SCHOOL

RB

CJ Campbell Jr.

1

Florida Atlantic

WR

DT Sheffield

1

North Texas

TE

Colin Weber

1

Charlotte

IOL

Hank Zilinskas

2

Colorado

OT

Moshood Giwa

3

Long Island

OT

Zachary Aamland

3

Illinois

OT

Ryder Langsdale

1

Lafayette

OT

Justin Cesaire

1

New Haven

DE

Eric O'Neill

1

James Madison

DE

Bradley Weaver

1

Ohio

DT

Doug Blue-Eli

1

South Florida

DT

Darold DeNgohe

3

James Madison

DT

Oliver Billotte

1

Kent State

CB

Cam Miller

1

Penn State

CB

Jacobie Henderson

2

Marshall

S

Jett Elad

1

UNLV

S

Chris Joines Jr.

2

Mercer

