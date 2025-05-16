Rutgers Football lands New Haven Transfer OL Justin Cesaire

The 6-foot-4, 310-pounds Offensive Tackle hails from Orange, New Jersey and played at Orange High School before enrolling at the University of New Haven as a Class of 2021 recruit.

Rutgers Football has added a fourth offensive lineman via the Transfer Portal, as University of New Haven offensive tackle Justin Cesaire has announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights today.

Out of high school, Cesaire was ranked a 5.2, two-star recruit and earned offers from Long Island, Massachusetts and Monmouth, before deciding to enroll at the University of New Haven

The New Jersey native would go on to be a multi-year starter at New Haven, mostly at left tackle and helped lead the program to back to back Northeast-10 Conference Championships. Along with that, Cesaire earned various honors such as 2023 Northeast-10 Conference Second Team, 2024 Northeast-10 Conference First Team, 2024 Northeast-10 Offensive Lineman of the Year and 2024 Don Hansen Division II All-America Honorable Mention.

Cesaire joins the Scarlet Knights with one year of eligibility remaining.

Learn more about what Cesaire brings to the Scarlet Knights and where he could potentially earn a starting spot along this year's Offensive Line right here.