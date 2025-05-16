TKR POD: Romanian F Denis Badalau and OL Cameron Greene Commit to Rutgers

Mike and Richie break down the final piece to the Rutgers 2025-26 basketball team in Romanian forward Denis Badalau (1:30)
They then discuss the latest commitment in the class of 2026 for Rutgers Football in offensive tackle Cameron Greene out of St. Augustine Prep in South Jersey (13:45). They close by giving an update on the Rutgers presidential timeline (25:00)
