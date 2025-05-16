Advertisement
Published May 16, 2025
TKR POD: Romanian F Denis Badalau and OL Cameron Greene Commit to Rutgers
Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike and Richie break down the final piece to the Rutgers 2025-26 basketball team in Romanian forward Denis Badalau (1:30)

They then discuss the latest commitment in the class of 2026 for Rutgers Football in offensive tackle Cameron Greene out of St. Augustine Prep in South Jersey (13:45). They close by giving an update on the Rutgers presidential timeline (25:00)

--------------------------------------------------------------

