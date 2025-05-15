WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Dylan Harper on his lone season with Rutgers Basketball: "We went through a lot of ups and downs, I feel like. But ultimately, it was just like life ain’t gonna be perfect, but every day, you’ve got to go out there and do your job. Obviously, we didn’t have the Cinderella story that everyone thought we were gonna have, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. I would do it all over again.”

Ace Bailey on his lone season with Rutgers Basketball: "“It’s life. Life happens. We didn’t expect that. We wanted to go farther, but I guess life wanted us (to go) the other way. That happens for a reason.”

Harper on Ace Bailey's game: "From a scoring standpoint, he’s 6-10, he sees over everyone. I probably haven’t seen a scorer better than him. A young T-Mac."