Rutgers Football lands Washington Transfer LS Caleb Johnston

The 5-foot-11, 221-pounds long snapper hails from Ripon, California and played at Rip High School before enrolling at the University of Washington as a Class of 2022 recruit.

Rutgers Football has added another via the Transfer Portal this offseason, as Washington transfer longer snapper Caleb Johnston has announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights today.

Johnston would go on to redshirt his first season at Washington in 2022 and didn't see any snaps in 2023 and was the backup to start the 2024 season, but took over as a primary long snapper for PATs/FGs ever since the fourth game of the season.

Now Johnston originally entered the Transfer Portal in December and joined the Cal-Berkley football program this past January, spending the entire spring with them. However he decided to enter the portal once more in April and found a home with Rutgers shortly after.

Johnston joins the Scarlet Knights with two years of eligibility remaining.