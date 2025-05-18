Advertisement
Published May 18, 2025
Rutgers Football lands Washington Transfer LS Caleb Johnston
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Rutgers Football has added another via the Transfer Portal this offseason, as Washington transfer longer snapper Caleb Johnston has announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights today.

The 5-foot-11, 221-pounds long snapper hails from Ripon, California and played at Rip High School before enrolling at the University of Washington as a Class of 2022 recruit.

Johnston would go on to redshirt his first season at Washington in 2022 and didn't see any snaps in 2023 and was the backup to start the 2024 season, but took over as a primary long snapper for PATs/FGs ever since the fourth game of the season.

Now Johnston originally entered the Transfer Portal in December and joined the Cal-Berkley football program this past January, spending the entire spring with them. However he decided to enter the portal once more in April and found a home with Rutgers shortly after.

Johnston joins the Scarlet Knights with two years of eligibility remaining.

PLAYERS RUTGERS LANDED VIA THE PORTAL
POSITIONNAMEYEARS LEFTFORMER SCHOOL

RB

CJ Campbell Jr.

1

Florida Atlantic

WR

DT Sheffield

1

North Texas

TE

Colin Weber

1

Charlotte

IOL

Hank Zilinskas

2

Colorado

OT

Moshood Giwa

3

Long Island

OT

Zachary Aamland

3

Illinois

OT

Ryder Langsdale

1

Lafayette

OT

Justin Cesaire

1

New Haven

DE

Eric O'Neill

1

James Madison

DE

Bradley Weaver

1

Ohio

DT

Doug Blue-Eli

1

South Florida

DT

Darold DeNgohe

3

James Madison

DT

Oliver Billotte

1

Kent State

CB

Cam Miller

1

Penn State

CB

Jacobie Henderson

2

Marshall

S

Jett Elad

1

UNLV

S

Chris Joines Jr.

2

Mercer

LS

Caleb Johnston

2

Washington / Cal

