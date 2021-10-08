Rutgers Wrestling lands 2022 North Jersey recruit Joe Fongaro

Coming into this week, Rutgers wrestling only had two commitments from the Class of 2022 – the recruiting class has since doubled. This past Tuesday, nationally ranked 220-pounder, PJ Casale, flipped his commitment from Lehigh to Rutgers. Rutgers has landed another Garden State recruit to the 2022 class, as Boonton High School's (NJ) Joe Fongaro has given his verbal commitment to the Scarlet Knights.

Fongaro first made a name for himself by qualifying for the state tournament as a sophomore in 2020, following a 4th place finish at the Region 2 tournament. In 2021, he was able to build upon his success from his sophomore year, winning the Region tournament, and finishing 6th in the NJSIAA tournament at 138-pounds.

Once enrolled at Rutgers University, Fongaro will be the second person in his family to be competing at the NCAA Division One level in wrestling. Some of you be familiar with the Fongaro name as his older brother Danny, was a sixth-place finisher in the NJSIAA state tournament in 2018 and currently wrestles for Columbia University at 141-pounds.

As mentioned, Fongaro becomes the fourth commit to the class of 2022, and the third in-state commit in the recruiting class. Fongaro will come into Rutgers with the aforementioned PJ Casale, Brian Soldano (High Point, NJ), and Brandon Chletsos (Notre Dame Green Pond, PA). Fongaro will likely end up going 141 or 149-pounds at the collegiate level.

