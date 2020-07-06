Rutgers Wrestling lands Brian Soldano, NJ's top recruit in 2022 class
The biggest “boom” in New Jersey over the last 48 hours was not from Fourth of July fireworks, it was the signature phrase of Rutgers Wrestling head coach Scott Goodale, signaling a huge addition to the 2022 recruiting class for the Scarlet Knights.
Brian Soldano, a stand-out from High Point, NJ, and arguably the best in-state wrestler New Jersey has to offer in the class of 2022, announced on Instagram today that he has verbally committed to wrestle at Rutgers University. Soldano was a top priority for Rutgers in the 2022 class, making this a big win for Goodale and his staff in the battle to keep in-state talent home.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
After failing to make the podium his freshman year, Soldano gained a lot of attention after finishing seventh in Fargo at 170-pounds in the summer of 2019. The off-season work and success made him a rising star to keep an eye on heading into his second high school season.
Soldano was nothing short of dominant his sophomore year, earning a record of 38 – 1, getting bonus point victories in over 80% of his matches. In the 2020 NJSIAA state tournament, Soldano earned three pins, a decision, and a 9 – 0 major decision in the finals to secure the 160-pound state title.
In 2020, Soldano finished ranked 9th in the country by FloWrestling at the 160-pound weight class. Soldano currently sits at the number 12 recruit in the country on Flo’s 2022 Big Board. With two more seasons to go, it is without question that Soldano will be a heavy favorite to bring home another state title or two before his high school career comes to an end.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board