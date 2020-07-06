The biggest “boom” in New Jersey over the last 48 hours was not from Fourth of July fireworks, it was the signature phrase of Rutgers Wrestling head coach Scott Goodale, signaling a huge addition to the 2022 recruiting class for the Scarlet Knights.

Brian Soldano, a stand-out from High Point, NJ, and arguably the best in-state wrestler New Jersey has to offer in the class of 2022, announced on Instagram today that he has verbally committed to wrestle at Rutgers University. Soldano was a top priority for Rutgers in the 2022 class, making this a big win for Goodale and his staff in the battle to keep in-state talent home.

