TheKnightReport - Rutgers Wrestling lands top ranked 2022 wrestler Brandan Chletsos

Rutgers Wrestling lands top ranked 2022 wrestler Brandan Chletsos
Rutgers wrestling is capping off the holiday weekend with a “boom”, as class of 2022, two-time Pennsylvania state placer, Brandan Chletsos, committed to the Scarlet Knights.
Chletsos took 6th as a freshman and 3rd as a sophomore in AA state tournament, wrestling for perennial PA powerhouse Notre Dame.
Heading into his junior year, Chletsos is expected to wrestle at 126-lbs, meaning he will be a projected 125/133 come college. He currently sits 25th atop Flowrestling’s 2022 Big Board, and is ranked 8th in the nation at 126-lbs.
