 TheKnightReport - Rutgers Wrestling lands top ranked 2022 wrestler Brandan Chletsos
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-08 07:29:48 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Rutgers Wrestling lands top ranked 2022 wrestler Brandan Chletsos

Lex Knapp • TheKnightReport
Wrestling Analyst

Rutgers wrestling is capping off the holiday weekend with a “boom”, as class of 2022, two-time Pennsylvania state placer, Brandan Chletsos, committed to the Scarlet Knights.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Chletsos took 6th as a freshman and 3rd as a sophomore in AA state tournament, wrestling for perennial PA powerhouse Notre Dame.

Heading into his junior year, Chletsos is expected to wrestle at 126-lbs, meaning he will be a projected 125/133 come college. He currently sits 25th atop Flowrestling’s 2022 Big Board, and is ranked 8th in the nation at 126-lbs.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the FREE Rutgers Wrestling Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}