How did the CHOP22 class fare in the new offensive position rankings?

As Rivals.com continues to make rankings updates to the Class of 2022, we take a look at the updated rankings for the offensive commits to see which prospects either saw a bump or decline in their positional rankings. SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE

NEW RANKING: No. 4 Dual-Threat /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 3 Dual-Threat THE SKINNY: The Elite 11 finalist struggled at a recent camp and this was likely to play a factor in his slight drop in the rankings, however he only moved one spot down ias former Rutgers target Tayven Jackson leaped him. Wimsatt is still considered the highest ranked QB overall to choose the Scarlet Knights. The Kentucky native committed to Rutgers back in April of 2021, choosing the Knights over 22 other scholarship offers from programs like Kentucky, Notre Dame, Oregon and more. Wimsatt spoke with Rivals analysts following the Elite 11 camp talking about the event, Rutgers 2022 class and more right HERE.

NEW RANKING: No. 23 running back /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 24 running back THE SKINNY: One of the top commitments in the Scarlet Knights CHOP22 class, Brown received a very small bump in the position rankings moving him up one spot. The Pennsylvania native originally committed to the Scarlet Knights back in the end of March and has been very excited about his decision ever since. He also recently took an unofficial visit to campus about three weeks ago with the other CHOP22 commits and Alex Gleitman has more on that trip HERE.

NEW RANKING: No. 38 Wide Receiver /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 40 Wide Receiver THE SKINNY: Brown saw a slight bump in terms of position rankings, as he is now the 38th wide receiver in the country. The Florida native committed to the program back in early March after building a very strong relationship with both WRs coach Tiquan Underwood, as the two have gotten very close over the past year or so. Brown visited campus back in late June and spoke with TKR's Richie Schnyderite about how much he enjoyed the trip right HERE,

NEW RANKING: No. 12 Offensive Tackle /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 11 Offensive Tackle THE SKINNY: Allen dropped one spot in the offensive tackle rankings, sitting just outside the top 10 offensive tackles in the nation. Since making his decision public back on May 20th, Allen has been to campus a ton, building connections with recruits of all classes. He spoke with TKR about the bonds he is building HERE.

NEW RANKING: No. 61 Offensive Tackle /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 62 Offensive Tackle THE SKINNY: White had a small bump in the offensive tackle rankings going from No. 62 overall to No. 61 and that was more about other prospects jumping ahead of him more than anything else. Overall White's potential is through the roof as he can could eventually see an overall rankings boost with a strong senior year at Hudson Catholic. In terms of off the field things, White is actively recruiting others to join him and has become the recruiting coordinator so to speak in this class. You can read all about that right HERE.

NEW RANKING: No. 31 Offensive Guard /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 28 Offensive Guard THE SKINNY: The central Ohio native has been bumped down a bit in the offensive guard rankings, but nothing too serious as he still remains a top 40 overall guard in the class of 2022. Asamoah was the sixth overall commit to join the CHOP22 class back in February and has looked back since and that's partially because of a great relationship between him and his future position coach Andrew Aurich who played a big role in landing him. Now with all that being said, despite Asamoah being listed as a guard here, TKR has learned that Asamoah has some serious versatility along the line and could play center in the future as well. To learn more about his play style check out TKR's full evaluation HERE.