Four-star WR commit Amarion Brown recaps his first trip to Rutgers
Rutgers Football finished off the June live period with a bang hosting some of the top recruits from around the area with the program’s annual 7on7 tournament or now better known as the Schiano Sho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news