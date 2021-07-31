Recruiting Notebook: The latest on the CHOP22 weekday visit and more
The July dead period has come and gone, which now means that recruits can now start to visit colleges once again and it didn't take long for some of Rutgers Football's top targets to get back to Piscataway.
With that being said here's the latest on what's happening with Scarlet Knights recruiting.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news