With the 2023 Rutgers Football season right around the corner, we here at The Knight Report have decided to go around to each of the beat writers from the Scarlet Knights upcoming opponents this season to learn more about each team ahead of the first kickoff to the season. With that being said, let's continue with our Iowa preview as TKR spoke with GoIowaAwesome.com to learn more about the Hawkeyes.

What are Iowa’s expectations going into the season? Iowa expects to contend for the Big Ten West this season and a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. That's generally been the expectation every year since divisional play was introduced in the Big Ten, but it's more realistic in some years than others. This season, that seems like a pretty reasonable expectation, in part because of what Iowa brings back from 2022 and what they've added for 2023 -- and also because of the composition of the rest of the division. Four of seven teams in the West have new coaches entering 2023, including Wisconsin, which has historically been Iowa's biggest challenger in the division. Illinois had a strong season in 2022, but the Illini lost their star defensive coordinator and have to prove that last year wasn't a fluke. Minnesota might be the biggest challenger for Iowa in the West. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes are bringing back several key defensive linemen and the preseason Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in cornerback Cooper DeJean. There are holes to fill at linebacker (replacing Butkus Award winner Jack Campbell won't be easy), but Iowa's defense has been among the nation's best year in and year out thanks to coordinator Phil Parker. There's plenty of reason to think that he'll be able to assemble another very strong defense this season. Iowa's offense was a national punchline last season and for good reason -- it was historically terrible for a Power 5 team. The Hawkeyes lost their best-receiving threat from a year ago (TE Sam LaPorta), but they are returning a budding star at RB in Kaleb Johnson as well as the majority of the offensive line. That line struggled last season with injuries and inexperience, but the hope is that the wear and tear they took last year will pay dividends this season. Iowa was also active in the transfer portal to try and address the shortcomings on offense, adding Michigan QB Cade McNamara, Ohio State WR Kaleb Brown, and Charleston Southern WR Seth Anderson to try and inject some pop into Iowa's very weak passing attack. Time will tell how improved the Iowa offense is, but it should be at least somewhat improved from what it was in 2022. What would you say Iowa’s greatest strength and weakness is? The greatest strength is certainly the defense. Iowa has ranked in the top 20 in scoring defense for eight consecutive seasons, including three finishes in the top 6 in the last four seasons. This defense makes it incredibly difficult for opposing offenses to score points. The Iowa defense is very disciplined, tackles well, and prevents big plays. The Hawkeyes try to make opponents be very patient on offense and move the ball down the field methodically; when opponents make mistakes, Iowa is also excellent at turning those mistakes into turnovers (if not defensive scores). The greatest weakness is, well, the other side of the ball. As mentioned, last year's offense was a national joke and one of the worst in the country. The Hawkeyes were 123rd in scoring offense (17.7 ppg) and 130th in total offense (251.6 ypg). Weaknesses don't get much more glaring than that. Having an offense that ineffective put a tremendous amount of strain on the Iowa defense. While last year's offense was even worse than the usual Iowa offense, the Hawkeyes also have regularly had bad or below-average offenses over the last two decades. Some of that is a function of having a ball-control offense that emphasizes risk minimization, which is part of Kirk Ferentz's overall philosophy. The team is built around defense and a key job for the offense is to not make things more difficult for the defense by turning the ball over and putting the defense in difficult positions. Still, an offense that was at least respectable, or middle of the pack in terms of scoring, would make things much easier for the defense. Iowa fans hope this year's offense can be closer to respectable than the offense has been for the last few years.

