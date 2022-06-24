Why is Toronto a great spot for Ron Harper Jr.?

Ron Harper Jr. better have his passport in order. Right after the 2022 NBA Draft ended on Thursday night/Friday morning, the former Rutgers Men's Basketball signed a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors. Harper Jr. will get a chance to play for both the Raptors and its G-League affiliate, the Raptors 905. A two-way contract is a contract where you get paid depending on the league you are playing in. It is evident that Toronto liked the 6-foot-5 Harper, and now it gets to watch him grow even more under its watch. Wayne Embry, a senior advisor for Toronto, was the General Manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1986 when they selected Ron Harper Sr. in the first round.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj41OCByZWFzb25zIHdoeSBsZXTigJlzIHdvcmvwn6SdIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmFwdG9ycz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AUmFwdG9yczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0JnZkxK M1E2YWIiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9CZ2ZMSjNRNmFiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFJvbiBIYXJwZXIgSnIuIChAX19SSEpSKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL19fUkhKUi9zdGF0dXMvMTU0MDE5NjE0OTIyMjU5NjYwOD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDI0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Raptors, which won their first NBA title in the 2018-2019 season, have a history of developing their home grown talent, especially in the D-League/G-League, such as Pascal Siakam, who turned into an NBA All-Star and All-NBA player, Dalano Banton, NBA All-Star Fred VanFleet, Chris Boucher, Norman Powell, Delon Wright, and others. How the Raptors built the NBA's best development program Since 2015-16, the first year for the 905, has made the playoffs in five of seven years. The only time it didn't was the very first year, and the 2019-20 season didn't have a postseason. They won a championship in 2016-17 and made the finals in 2017-18. The 905 have had two G-League MVP's, a finals MVP, three Defensive Player of the Year recipients, a coach of the year, four all-stars, eight all-league team members, three all-defensive league team picks, one all-rookie team honoree, a most improvement player, and they also won Franchise of the Year in 2019-20. The Raptors 905 didn't win the G-League title this season, but they went 24-8 for the top record and made the East final.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ibmwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbmQgb2ZjIEZyZWQgdmFudmxlZXQ8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHZW8gQmFr ZXIgKEBHZW9fQmFrZXJfMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9HZW9fQmFrZXJfMS9zdGF0dXMvMTU0MDE5NDIzMzk0ODE5Mjc2OD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDI0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Harper Jr. is in a spot and on a team that cares deeply about drafting well, signing well, and developing homegrown talent. In order to have a chance at eventually getting to the NBA, Harper likely will have to develop more and improve in certain areas such as his 3-point shooting and defense to be a solid role player. He has the ability to do it, as he didn't back down from any defensive assignment and shot the ball efficiently at Rutgers. Raptors use G-League team like European soccer club "Great landing spot and I think it’s definitely better than getting drafted late," former teammate Geo Baker said on the TKR message boards. "He/his team got to decide where they thought was best for him to develop. The Raptors are known for developing out of the G-League. They take a lot of pride in it. "It would have been a great symbol for Rutgers for him to be drafted, but ultimately him sticking in the league will be an even greater symbol. This gives him a better chance to do that than being drafted late second round by a random team."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaG9ldmVyIHRha2VzIGEgY2hhbmNlIG9uIFJvbiBIYXJwZXIgSnIu ICg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL19fUkhKUj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AX19SSEpSPC9hPikgaXMgZ2V0dGluZyBhIFdJTk5F UiBvbiBhbmQgb2ZmIHRoZSBjb3VydC4gQ291bGRu4oCZdCBoYXZlIGJlZW4g YSBiZXR0ZXIgYW1iYXNzYWRvciBmb3IgUnV0Z2VycyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIHRo aXMgc2Vhc29uLiA8YnI+PGJyPldpbGwgbmV2ZXIgZm9yZ2V0IHRoaXMgcHJl c3MgY29uZmVyZW5jZS4gRXhjaXRlZCB0byB3YXRjaCBoaXMgam91cm5leSB0 byB0aGUgTkJBISEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby83bllOTkx5NFBK Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vN25ZTk5MeTRQSjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBD aHJpcyBDb3JzbyAoQENBQ29yc28pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ0FDb3Jzby9zdGF0dXMvMTUzOTk5OTE3OTQ3NjQzNDk0ND9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=