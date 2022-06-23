Ron Harper Jr. signs two-way contract with NBA team

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Ron Harper Jr. is going to the NBA.

Just moments after not being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft, the former Rutgers Men's Basketball forward has agreed on a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harper was looking to become the first Scarlet Knight to be selected in the draft since center Hamady N'Diaye by the Washington Wizards by way of the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2010.

Per GLeague.NBA.com: "Beginning in the 2017 offseason, NBA rosters expanded from 15 to 17 players with the addition of two spots for players under 'Two-Way Contracts.'

"NBA teams may have up to two players under NBA Two-Way Contracts who will spend the bulk of the season in the NBA G League and not more than 45 days with their NBA team. Two-Way players are paid a corresponding daily amount based on the number of days they play in each league. Only players in their fourth NBA season or earlier are able to sign Two-Way Contracts, which can be for either one or two seasons."