Rutgers Football WR Famah Toure has been ruled OUT for the season

Rutgers Football was dealt a blow on Monday as head coach Greg Schiano announced at his annual charity golf outing that wide receiver Famah Toure will miss the entire 2025 season with an injury during the spring game.
"Unfortunately we lost Famah Toure in the spring game," Schiano said on Monday. "It was the eighth play of the spring, you know that route where he was down on the sideline. You can see it as soon as he came down and I knew it wasn't good. He's already had surgery and on the mend, just another hurdle that he will fight through, chop through and come out stronger on the other end."
The Pleasantville, New Jersey native was set to enter his third season with the program this upcoming Fall and he made some noise this past spring, winning the Mark Mills Second Effort Award. The award is given annually during the spring game to the most improved offensive player during spring practice and he was set to be on the two-deep in a crowded wide receiver room this season.
During his first two years with the program, Toure played in 10 total games while hauling in just two receptions for 24 yards and racking up a couple of tackles on special teams.
Toure already redshirted once, but will likely qualify for a medical redshirt for this season, thus allowing him to have either two or three years remaining to play college football.
