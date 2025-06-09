Rutgers Football WR Famah Toure has been ruled OUT for the season

Rutgers Football was dealt a blow on Monday as head coach Greg Schiano announced at his annual charity golf outing that wide receiver Famah Toure will miss the entire 2025 season with an injury during the spring game.

"Unfortunately we lost Famah Toure in the spring game," Schiano said on Monday. "It was the eighth play of the spring, you know that route where he was down on the sideline. You can see it as soon as he came down and I knew it wasn't good. He's already had surgery and on the mend, just another hurdle that he will fight through, chop through and come out stronger on the other end."