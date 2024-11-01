TKR Pod: NBA Draft Prospects + Recruiting Talk with Analyst Ben Pfeifer

Advertisement

in other news

Sting Factor: 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar's decommitment from Rutgers

Sting Factor: 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar's decommitment from Rutgers

Rutgers Football lost a commitment from 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar and here's our thoughts on how much this loss hurts.

Premium content
 • Richie O'Leary
2026 QB Gavin Sidwar explains decommitment from Rutgers

2026 QB Gavin Sidwar explains decommitment from Rutgers

2026 Pennsylvania QB recruit Gavin Sidwar explains his decommitment from Rutgers Football.

External content
 • Ryan O'Bleness
TKR Pod: Instant Reaction to 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar's decommitment

TKR Pod: Instant Reaction to 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar's decommitment

The TKR Podcast reacts to Rutgers Football losing a commitment from Class of 2026 QB commit Gavin Sidwar.

 • Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
2026 quarterback Gavin Sidwar decommits from Rutgers Football

2026 quarterback Gavin Sidwar decommits from Rutgers Football

Rutgers Football took a recruiting hit as 2026 quarterback Gavin Sidwar decommitted from the program today.

 • Alec Crouthamel
Rutgers Women's Basketball newcomers shine in dominant exhibition win

Rutgers Women's Basketball newcomers shine in dominant exhibition win

Rutgers Women's Basketball took down Caldwell 101-48 in a preseason exhibition today at Jersey Mike's Arena.

 • Alec Crouthamel

in other news

Sting Factor: 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar's decommitment from Rutgers

Sting Factor: 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar's decommitment from Rutgers

Rutgers Football lost a commitment from 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar and here's our thoughts on how much this loss hurts.

Premium content
 • Richie O'Leary
2026 QB Gavin Sidwar explains decommitment from Rutgers

2026 QB Gavin Sidwar explains decommitment from Rutgers

2026 Pennsylvania QB recruit Gavin Sidwar explains his decommitment from Rutgers Football.

External content
 • Ryan O'Bleness
TKR Pod: Instant Reaction to 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar's decommitment

TKR Pod: Instant Reaction to 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar's decommitment

The TKR Podcast reacts to Rutgers Football losing a commitment from Class of 2026 QB commit Gavin Sidwar.

 • Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
Advertisement
Published Nov 1, 2024
TKR Pod: NBA Draft Prospects + Recruiting Talk with Analyst Ben Pfeifer
Richie O'Leary and Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Richie and Alec discuss Rutgers basketball's upcoming season and recruiting with Ben Pfeifer of Sportskeeda. They discuss a number of topics including...

- Expectations for Ace / Dylan (1:48)

- Impact of Lathan Sommerville (17:04)

- Highest upside of 2025 recruits (20:10)

- Gevonte Ware (21:30)

- Lino Mark (24:20)

- Chris Nwuli (26:50)

- Kaden Powers (30:21)

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ALL THE APPAREL TODAY!

Get ready for football and tailgating season with Knight and Day Apparel! Our apparel is designed to keep you comfortable and stylish from the pre-game excitement to the final whistle. Whether you're grilling in the parking lot or cheering from the stands, our high-quality gear has you covered with unbeatable comfort and team spirit. Score big this season and Keep Choppin' with Knight and Day Apparel!

Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!

Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3

Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh

Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

Advertisement