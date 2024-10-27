2026 QB Gavin Sidwar explains decommitment from Rutgers

Class of 2026 three-star pro-style quarterback Gavin Sidwar is reopening his recruitment. He announced his decommitment from Rutgers on Sunday night. Sidwar had been committed to the Scarlet Knights since July 1, but has now let head coach Greg Schiano, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca and the rest of the staff know that he has decided to back off of his pledge. "After careful consideration, I decided to decommit from Rutgers," Sidwar posted on X. "I appreciate all the coaches and staff that recruited me — there are great people in that building. I think it’s best that I reopen my recruitment at this time."

As a 2026 prospect, there is still plenty of time remaining before the La Salle College High School (Wyndmoor, Pa.) product needs to make a decision, and Sidwar wants to explore his options as his recruitment progresses. Sidwar wants to visit other programs and make sure that he goes through the whole process. Out of respect to Rutgers, he does not want to do that while still pledged to the Scarlett Knights. "Rutgers was great to me from the time they started recruiting me, but I felt like I needed to take more visits and I didn’t want to do it as a 'committed' prospect," Sidwar told Rivals about his decision to decommit.