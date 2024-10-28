Advertisement

TKR Pod: Rutgers Football Postgame Show -- USC Edition

TKR Pod: Rutgers Football Postgame Show -- USC Edition

Join the TKR staff as they talk LIVE following Rutgers Football's game against USC on Friday night.

 • Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
TKR TV: Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano talks USC postgame

TKR TV: Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano talks USC postgame

Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano talks with the media following the loss to USC on Friday.

 • Richie O'Leary
Rutgers Football's losing skid hits four games in 42-20 road loss to USC

Rutgers Football's losing skid hits four games in 42-20 road loss to USC

Rutgers Football took on USC out in Los Angeles late Friday night and here's how it went.

 • Alec Crouthamel
GAME THREAD: Rutgers Football versus USC Trojans

GAME THREAD: Rutgers Football versus USC Trojans

Follow along with fellow Rutgers Football fans chat in our USC game thread here.

Forums content
 • Richie O'Leary
Staff Predictions for Rutgers Football versus USC Trojans

Staff Predictions for Rutgers Football versus USC Trojans

It's almost time for Rutgers Football, but before that our staff here at The Knight Report offers our game predictions.

 • Richie O'Leary

Published Oct 28, 2024
Sting Factor: 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar's decommitment from Rutgers
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Anytime Rutgers Football loses a recruit, we here at The Knight Report decide to take a look at how big of a blow it is to the Scarlet Knights. Today the Scarlet Knights lost a commitment from 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar and we got two analysts to analyze it from a local and national level.

To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

LOCAL REACTION....

