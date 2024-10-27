Advertisement

Published Oct 27, 2024
TKR Pod: Instant Reaction to 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar's decommitment
Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec break 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar's decommitment from Rutgers and what it means moving forward for the class of 2026. They discuss who could replace him in the class and if there's any other players to worry about decommitting in the near future as well.

