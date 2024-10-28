TKR Pod: Rutgers Football Midseason Recap with Mike Teel

Mike and Richie are joined by former Rutgers QB and current Rutgers Football radio color analyst Mike Teel to discuss where things stand with Rutgers football in 2024 after 8 games and a 4-4 start. They dive into the difficulty in dealing with injuries, making adjustments in-season and how hard it is to turn around momentum in a season when things are going wrong.

