2026 quarterback Gavin Sidwar decommits from Rutgers Football

Rutgers Football's 2026 recruiting class took a hit today, as quarterback Gavin Sidwar announced he will be reopening his recruitment.

Sidwar was the first commit of the class, pledging to head coach Greg Schiano and company on July 1st. The Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania native is ranked as the 33rd-best quarterback in the class, and is rated as a three-star as the 17th-ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania.

He is also teammates with wide receiver Dyzier Carter, the other 2026 commit, on the 7on7 circuit for Level 82, coached by former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith.

"After careful consideration, I decided to decommit from Rutgers," Sidwar posted on X. "I appreciate all the coaches and staff that recruited me — there are great people in that building. I think it’s best that I reopen my recruitment at this time."