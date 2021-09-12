Three Thoughts on Rutgers Football's victory over Syracuse

Of all the games Rutgers and Syracuse have had over the years, this was certainly one of them. However, the Scarlet Knights were able to dig down deep and come away with a big 17-7 win to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2014 when they finished 8-5.

The Good

To say that Rutgers’ defense has been stellar through the first two weeks would be an understatement. Not only have they given up just 21 total points, but have forced eight turnovers as well.

“We knew this was going to be a grimy, tough, gritty game,” Head Coach Greg Schiano said after the game. “That's what it was going to be. They have a scheme that's very hard to prepare for unless you're an elite group, and we're not there yet, offensively.”

Outside of one drive in the third quarter where they allowed the Orange to march down the field and score a touchdown in three plays, the unit backed up last week’s impressive performance with another defensive masterclass as they look to keep the team in every game.

The Bad

Despite starting out 2-0, thus far Rutgers’ offense has left a lot to be desired. Right now they seem to be a unit without an identity as they have not been able to build a solid running game nor seem intent on letting quarterback Noah Vedral throw the ball downfield consistently.

“On offense, we have to work to do,” Schiano continued. “We had some field position today that you should capitalize on and we didn't.”

While Offensive Coordinator Sean Gleeson’s unit has yet to record a turnover, at some point it will have to step out of its comfort zone if the team will have any hope once Big Ten play begins. Although this type of offense might have been enough to beat Temple and Syracuse, chances are it will not yield the same results against teams like Ohio State or Wisconsin.

The Ugly

Whether it was turnovers, penalties, missed kicks, shanked punts, or a mystifying television network, there was a lot of ugly in this game. However, in the battle of the uglies Rutgers was able to come away as the winner (or loser depending on how you look at things).

One of the biggest turning points in the game came from an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Syracuse Head Coach Dino Babers which gave Rutgers a fresh set of downs and led to a TD on the next play to put the Scarlet Knights ahead 7-0 in the third quarter. Also, after missing a 29-yard field goal to give Syracuse newfound life, the Orange gave the ball right back to Rutgers as Mayan Ahanotu stripped Syracuse QB Tommy DeVito leading to a recovery from CJ Onyechi and a 27-yard field goal from Valentino Ambrosio that put the Scarlet Knights up 17-7 with 8:23 left in the game.

“I didn't see it, I don't know how it happened,” Schiano said when asked about the call on Babers. “In the heat of the battle, you get upset when you think you were wronged.”

All in all, this was not the type of game that Rutgers will look to beat its chest over. However, a win is a win and with one more OOC game before conference play begins the Scarlet Knights will take this W and run out of the Carrier Dome as fast as possible.

Rutgers will look to improve to 3-0 when it takes on Delaware at SHI Stadium next Saturday (9/18) at 3:30 p.m. (ET) on BTN.