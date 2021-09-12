Takeaways, punting make big difference in Rutgers' win over Syracuse

"If you take care of the football and don’t turn it over, it gives you a chance to win,” Schiano said. “We didn’t turn it over, we took it away three times. We blocked a punt. That’s the game.”

Rutgers hasn't turned the ball over itself yet and is plus-eight in the turnover margin.

Rutgers is 2-0 after a win last week against Temple, and a 17-7 victory this past Saturday against Syracuse. The Scarlet Knights forced five Owl turnovers in the first game and three more critical ones against the Orange.

Schiano knows how important keeping possession of the ball is and how important it is to take it away from the opposing team.

Throughout training camp, Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano would shout "the ball is the program" on numerous occasions. That team mantra has continued during the season.

Syracuse took the opening kickoff and gained a quick first down, but then the Rutgers defense was able to hold and force a punt from inside its own territory. Defensive back Max Melton was able to get his hands on the punt for a block. Linebacker Tyshon Fogg recovered the ball at the 18-yard line.

On the Orange's next drive, they got down all the way to the Rutgers 14-yard line. Tommy DeVito completed a pass to receiver Taj Harris for a 9-yard gain, but safety Avery Young caused him to fumble near the goal line at the 6-yard line. Harris looked like he may have been down, but Melton fell on the ball for the takeaway.

With Rutgers ahead 14-7 in the fourth quarter, the Scarlet Knights missed a 29-yard field goal, but then was able to come right back and force a turnover. DeVito was sacked by defensive tackle Mayan Ahanotu on the first play and the ball was recovered by defensive end CJ Onyechi at the Syracuse 10-yard line.

Rutgers kicked a short field goal to go up at 10, turning defense into offense.

As time ran down, Melton intercepted a DeVito pass with 41 seconds remaining.

"We knew this was going to be a grimy, tough, gritty game. That's what it was gonna be," Schiano said. "They have really talented front people. I mean they're big, they're strong, long, and they have a scheme that's very, very hard to prepare for unless you're an elite group, and we're not there yet, offensively. I thought defensively we played really well. I mean, those guys kept answering the bell. I did not think our special teams were particularly good we've played we can play much better than that on special teams we made mistakes."

On the offensive side, Rutgers tallied just 195 yards, but the running backs didn't lose the ball and quarterback Noah Vedral completed 22-of-28 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.

“I thought he did a heck of a job,” Schiano said of Vedral after the win. "He took care of the football nd made plays when he had the chance. I thought we had a long ball that was going to be a touchdown. I actually thought Noah did exactly what he needed to do. He played a clean game. He really did do that. He got us in and out of the right calls. I’m pleased with his performance.”

Rutgers punter Adam Korsak was also able to flip the field with his leg. Korsak, who was the Ray Guy Award player of the week from his performance against Temple, punted six times for 313 yards for an average of 52.2 yards-per-punt. Five were downed inside the 20-yard line with three going over 50 yards. He had a long of 69 yards in the third that was stopped at the 1-yard line.

"There was some really great punting again. He's phenomenal," Schiano said. "He's special, and he changes the field position several times in that game. We're very fortunate there.

"It's like watching a really really fine golfer, like he puts the ball right where he wants it It's something, and he's such a fun guy to be around in addition to it. He's a great player and he's a really fine person so you root for those guys."

