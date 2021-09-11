RECAP: Rutgers defeats Syracuse, 17-7
The Rutgers football team defeated Syracuse on the road, 17-7, for the program's second win of the season.
It was a very ugly first half for both programs as neither team managed to score a point. The first points of the entire game didn't come until the 6:46 mark in the third quarter when Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai ran it in for an 11-yard score.
The offense struggled as a whole, but the Rutgers defense came to play today and to no surprise were once again led by one of the nation's best linebackers in Olakunle Fatukasi, who finished the game with a team high 12-tackles to go along with 0.5 tackles for loss.
Overall it was not the Scarlet Knights best game, but they did come away with the victory.
This postgame recap is sponsored by Franchise Coach. Here is a quick message from our sponsor.
Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Adam Goldman can help! Adam is Jersey born (Exit 36 on I-78, Watchung Hills High School) , a Knight Report member, a Scarlet Knight Fan and franchise veteran for over a decade, having been a franchisee and owned multiple businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Adam, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!
Your OWN New Business - Made Easy!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at FranchiseCoach.net
Call Adam anytime at (844) 800-3726
RFOOTBALL PLAY OF THE GAME: Noah Vedral hits Jovani Haskins for the 30 yard score
THE SKINNY: Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral hit tight end Jovani Haskins on a route up the middle of the field near the five yard line and despite the defender wrapping him up, he pushed his way in the end zone for the 30 yard score.
UP NEXT: Next up, Rutgers returns to Piscataway, New Jersey to take on Delaware on September 18th inside SHI Stadium. Kickoff will take place at 3:30pm EST and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board