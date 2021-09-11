RECAP: Rutgers defeats Syracuse, 17-7

The Rutgers football team defeated Syracuse on the road, 17-7, for the program's second win of the season.

It was a very ugly first half for both programs as neither team managed to score a point. The first points of the entire game didn't come until the 6:46 mark in the third quarter when Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai ran it in for an 11-yard score.

The offense struggled as a whole, but the Rutgers defense came to play today and to no surprise were once again led by one of the nation's best linebackers in Olakunle Fatukasi, who finished the game with a team high 12-tackles to go along with 0.5 tackles for loss.

Overall it was not the Scarlet Knights best game, but they did come away with the victory.