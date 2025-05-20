Three Takeaways From Rutgers Baseball Series Versus Maryland

That being said, here are three takeaways from the weekend series.

With the series win, Rutgers officially qualified for the Big Ten Tournament and their offense is heating up at the right time.

Rutgers Baseball finished the 2025 regular season on a high note with a series win over Maryland this past weekend, as the Scarlet Knight took two out of three to finish with a 15-15 record in Big Ten Conference play.

The Scarlet Knights qualify for the Big Ten Tournament

Rutgers had a rough start to their 2025 season, but finished strong and earned themselves a spot in the Big Ten Tournament. The Scarlet Knights won theor first two games of the series versus Maryland and clinched a place in the tournament before the regular season finale.

Rutgers will head into the Big Ten Tournament as the 10-seed. Now the B1G Tournament has made some changes due to conference expansion recently, so the Scarlet Knights will play two pool games versus both Indiana and Iowa. The winner of the most pool games advances to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Rutgers will kick off their first game of the Big Ten Tournament on Tuesday afternoon versus Indiana. Game two of pool play will take place on Wednesday and first pitch is set for 7pm ET.

Rutgers' offense is heating up at the right moment

The Scarlet Knights had another quality weekend of offense, averaging 8.67 runs per game against the Terrapins pitching staff.

On top of that, Rutgers batted .316 in their three-game series versus Maryland. Junior outfielder Trevor Cohen continues his strong season, going 7-for-12 (.583 batting average) with two doubles, a home run, five runs scored, and three walks.

Sophomore first baseman Ty Doucette also continues to be on a tear, as the Canadian-born infielder went 5-for-12 with a double, a home run, four walks, and four RBIs. Some other hitters who had a good series for the Scarlet Knights were Matt Chatelle and Brennan Hyde.

What can Rutgers do in the Big Ten Tournament?

Now that the regular season is behind us, the Scarlet Knights are solely focused on the Big Ten Tournament. The only way that Rutgers could potentially make the NCAA Tournament is if they win the whole Big Ten tournament.

Now the Scarlet Knights have two tough opponents in pool play with No. 3 ranked Iowa and No. 6 ranked Indiana. If Rutgers were to lose one of those games, they will likely not advance into the semifinals. In the end, the Scarlet Knights cannot lose any games if they want to continue playing baseball in late May.

Indiana and Iowa both have top five offenses in the Big Ten Conference, as the Hoosiers have some of the top hitters in the conference, including Devin Taylor and Jake Hanley. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes have some quality hitters in their lineup, but also have three starting pitchers with a sub-3.75 ERA and currently rank in the Top 10 in the Big Ten.